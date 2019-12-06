What's in a name? Ask owners of these Indian eateries

By IANS

NEW DELHI: "What's in a name...?" asked the Bard of Avon a long time ago. Certainly a lot, if one comes across creativity -- or dirty minds -- that has gone into naming certain eateries and restaurants across India.

Zomato India wrote on @ZomatoIN: "What is the most creative restaurant name you've ever come across?"

The post on December 3 got 61 retweets and 634 likes. And the pictures posted in response had names that ranged from downright risque to hilarious.

Sample this: "Faltu Snacks. Moghali dish..."

One user posted a picture with the display board proclaiming "Ya Allah Chala de Hotel".

A post read, "A takeaway place named Hit and Run which is right next to a wine shop called Living Liquidz."

A tweeple remarked, "Aye mere Pyare Mutton."

One user posted the picture of "Potty Restaurant".

Replying to @ZomatoIN the user wrote: "I don't think there's even a competition here... eat, drink and go to the loo there itself."