5-year-old kidnapped, raped by auto driver in Bihar

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A 5-year-old girl in Bihar's Darbhanga district was allegedly kidnapped and raped by an autorickshaw driver on Friday morning.

The victim was playing outside her house in the village under the Bhawanpur PS limits when she was lured and taken to an isolated place in a nearby orchard by one Tettar Sahni.

The accused was arrested immediately after the incident and the survivor admitted at Darbhanga Medical College and hospital for medical tests and treatment, Darbhanga SSP Baburam said, adding, a rape case has been lodged against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and the POCSO act.  

The SSP said that the police have seized the bloodstained clothes of the survivor and medical report is awaited.

The entire investigation into this case would be completed on Saturday itself and the charge-sheet would be quickly submitted in the court to ensure the conviction of the accused.

In Bihar, more than 1165 rape cases have been lodged between January and October 2019.

According to official figures, the highest number of rape cases (85) have been reported in Patna district followed by Katihar (79), Purnia (74), Araria (67), Muzaffarpur (58), Gaya (56) and Darbhanga (42). 

