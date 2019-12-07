Home Nation

Accused in rape-murder case beaten up by lawyers outside Madhya Pradesh court

Eye-witnesses said the moment he and the policemen escorting him entered the premises, two unidentified lawyers lunged at him and started beating him.

Published: 07th December 2019 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against women

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

MHOW: A 28-year-old man, accused of raping and killing a four-year-old girl, was thrashed by a group of lawyers on the premises of a court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday.

Ankit Vijayvargiya, the accused, was brought to the sessions court at Mhow town after his three-day police remand ended.

Eye-witnesses said the moment he and the policemen escorting him entered the premises, two unidentified lawyers lunged at him and started beating him.

Other lawyers soon joined them.

The police finally extricated him from the melee and took him inside.

Vijayvargiya did not receive any serious injury in the incident.

The police produced him before Additional Sessions Judge Sonali Patel who remanded him in judicial custody.

No case had been registered yet in connection with the assault on the court premises, a local police official said.

Meanwhile, the Mhow Bar Association has unanimously decided that no lawyer will defend Vijayvargiya, Association president Ravi Arya told PTI.

Vijayvargiya is accused of raping and killing a four-year-old girl near Mhow railway station on Sunday night.

After his arrest, he confessed to picking up the girl when she was sleeping with her parents under the overbridge near the station, the police said.

He allegedly took her to an abandoned army bungalow, raped her and strangled her to stop her from crying.

The police arrested him on the basis of CCTV footage in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ankit Vijayvargiya Rape Accused Being Beaten Rapes Madhya Pradesh Rape Crimes Against Women
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp