BJP MP Pragya Thakur demands FIR against Congress MLA over threat to burn her

Thakur was at Kamla Nehru police station in Bhopal and officials were holding a discussion with her, a senior police official said.

Published: 07th December 2019 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur reached a police station here on Saturday night, demanding that a case be registered against a Congress MLA who had threatened to "burn" her over her remarks about Nathuram Godse.

Thakur was at Kamla Nehru police station here and officials were holding a discussion with her, a senior police official said.

Thakur, MP from Bhopal, kicked up a controversy with a remark about Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, in the Lok Sabha on November 27.

Later she apologised.

Congress MLA from Biaora in Madhya Pradesh, Govardhan Dangi, had lashed out at Thakur for her statement about Godse, and said that "we not only burnt her effigy (during a protest), but if she comes here, we will burn her too".

Dangi, too, later sought apology for his outburst.

"Right now we are holding talks with Pragya-ji," said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu when asked if a case was being registered as per her demand.

TAGS
Pragya Thakur Mahatma Gandhi Nathuram Godse Govardhan Dangi Congress BJP
