Body of Unnao rape survivor, who succumbed to burn injuries, reaches her village

There was an emotional outburst, as the family received the body in the presence of a large number of people, including Samajwadi Party leaders.

Unnao rape case victim's body being taken away after the post-mortem at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 7 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UNNAO: The body of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burn injuries in Delhi hospital arrived in her native village here on Saturday.

Brother of the victim along with other relatives reached the village with the body after 9.00 pm.

Heavy police arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident.

Fire brigade personnel have also been deployed in the village, where senior officers were camping since morning.

About timings of the victim's last rites, Unnao District Magistrate Devendra Pandey said, "It is yet to finalised. Senior officials, as well as two ministers, who were sent by the Chief Minister, would remain in the village till the final rites take place."

The family would not cremate the body, and instead opted for burial, he said, adding her memorial will be made beside the already existing memorials of her grandparents.

ALSO READ | Unnao rape: UP government promises Rs 25 lakh, house for family of victim

"The land on which the memorial will be built belongs to the victim's family."

Earlier, UP ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Kamal Rani Varun met the victim's family.

After battling for her life with more than 90 per cent burns for almost 40 hours, the 23-year-old woman died following a cardiac arrest on Friday night at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The woman, who was raped last year, was set on fire early Thursday morning when she was on her way to Raebareli in connection with the court case filed by her.

Five accused persons, including the two who had allegedly raped her, were arrested soon after.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp