Donate liberally to ex-servicemen, Tamil Nadu Governor tells people

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday called upon the people to donate liberally to ex-servicemen and supplement the government's efforts in welfare activities for them.

Addressing the state through the All India Radio and Doordarshan on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day, he remembered the supreme sacrifice made by the personnel of the armed forces in protecting the country's territorial integrity.

He called upon the people of Tamil Nadu to express their gratitude and support the ex-servicemen by donating liberally towards the Armed Forces Day Fund and supplement the government's efforts in welfare activities meant for ex-servicemen and their dependents.

Earlier, Purohit inaugurated the armed forces flag day fund collection for 2019-20 by contributing Rs one lakh. A sum of Rs 47.46 crore has been collected for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in 2018-19.

Principal secretary to the government (Public department) P Senthil Kumar, Governor's secretary Anandrao Patil and Chennai collector R Seethalakshmi were present on the occasion.