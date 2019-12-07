Home Nation

Goa Forward Party leader submits 'secret' report to PM on Goa drugs nexus

'Local police inspectors and sub-inspectors are hands- in-gloves with the drug peddlers. Narcotic trade is on the rise in Goa with the blessings of politicians and police,' he alleged.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PANAJI: A Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader and former state minister on Saturday claimed that he has submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "secret" report on the nexus of the drug, in which he has named several politicians and policemen.

Talking to reporters, GFP MLA Vinod Paliencar said he submitted the report to Modi last week. "I have submitted a secret report to the PM. I cannot disclose the contents of the report, but I have named politicians and police involved in the drug nexus," he said.

"Local police inspectors and sub-inspectors are hands- in-gloves with the drug peddlers. Narcotic trade is on the rise in Goa with the blessings of politicians and police," he alleged.

In the last couple of months, several drug seizures involving foreigners were made in the state, he said.

Paliencar, who stated Water Resources Minister, was dropped from the cabinet by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with GFP chief Vijai Sardesai and MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar in July this year following the induction of 10 Congress MLAs.

He also demanded a ban on the upcoming Sunburn Electronic Dance Music Festival. The Goa government has given 'in-principle' approval for hosting Sunburn Klassique EDM festival in the coastal belt of Vagator in North Goa between December 27 and 29.

"The government should promote classical music and not trance music. This trance music, to which the youth is getting attracted, is the music of demons," he said.

