Have given proof against BJP leaders for Maharashtra poll losses: Khadse

By PTI

JALGAON (Maharashtra): Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Saturday said he had submitted "proof" against leaders responsible for the defeat of the party nominees in north Maharashtra in the October 21 assembly polls to state unit president Chandrakant Patil.

Khadse's daughter Rohini was among the BJP candidates from north Maharashtra who lost the elections. Khadse said he was prepared to disclose the "proof" in public, but is bound by the party discipline.

He was talking to reporters here on the sidelines of the North Maharashtra core committee meeting of the BJP.

Khadse added that he was neither restless nor angry. "I have all the proof with names of the individuals who are responsible for BJP's electoral losses (in the region)," he said.

Khadse also took potshots at his BJP rival from the region and former Cabinet minister Girish Mahajan.

"Girish Mahajan had said if Khadse had proof he should reveal details in public. I have submitted the information to the state party president. If he permits I am ready to take a press conference and reveal everything, but I am bound by discipline of my party.

"Girish Mahajan had dared me to disclose the information I possess in public. If I get permission, I am ready to do so," he said.

On Wednesday, Khadse had launched a veiled attack on former chief minister and party colleague Devendra Fadnavis for the sub par performance of the BJP in the elections.

Without taking names, Khadse had blamed certain leaders of the BJP for the defeat of his daughter Rohini and former minister Pankaja Munde from Jalgaon and Beed districts, respectively.

Khadse had demanded action against these leaders for the BJP's shrunken tally of 105 seats, down from 122 in 2014 in the 288-member Assembly.

He had said the BJP would have retained power had the party agreed to former ally Shiv Sena's demand for sharing the post of chief minister in new government.

Subsequently, the Sena snapped ties with the BJP for rejecting its demand for rotational chief ministership and joined hands with the rivals NCP and Congress to form a coalition government in the state.

Khadse has been trying to regain his position in the BJP since he was forced to resign as Revenue minister in the erwtwhile BJP government in 2016 on allegations of land grab.

Apart from Khadse, senior BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Prakash Mehta from Mumbai, and Chandrashekhar Bawankule from east Maharashtra were denied tickets this time.