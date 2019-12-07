Jharkhand elections: Police officer dies of heart attack while on poll duty
RANCHI: A police officer died of a heart attack while on election duty in East Singhbhum district on Saturday, police said.
Assistant sub-inspector Harish Chandra Giri, 44, was on duty at booth number 234 under Panchando cluster in Barsole under Ghatsila sub-division of the district when he suffered the heart attack, Baharagoda police station in-charge Rajdhan Singh said.
Giri was taken to a nearby health centre where doctors declared him dead, Singh said, he hails from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.