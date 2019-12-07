Jharkhand: One dead in police firing, over 28 per cent polling till 11 AM

By PTI

RANCHI: One person died on Saturday when security personnel opened fire on a group of men who tried to snatch weapons from them in Gumla's Sisai constituency, where polling is underway in the second phase of assembly elections.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Murari Lal Meena said that personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) had to open fire on the men, after they attempted to grab hold of their weapons near booth number 36 in Sisai constituency.

The injured person has been admitted to hospital and his condition is stated to be out of danger, said Meena, who is also the nodal officer for the assembly election-related security measures.

An estimated 28.51 per cent polling was recorded till 11 am on Saturday in the second phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 20 constituencies, amid sporadic incidents of violence in some districts, officials said.

The voting commenced at 7 am amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Polling in 18 seats will end at 3 pm, while voters in Jamshedpur (East) -- where Chief Minister Raghubar Das is in the fray -- and Jamshedpur (West) constituencies can exercise their franchise till 5 pm, an Election Commission (EC) release said.

Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon (Sisai), Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda (Khunti) and BJP's state unit president Laxman Gilua (Chakradharpur) were among the early voters.

A large number of people were also seen in queues waiting for their turn in Baharagora and Chaibasa constituencies, braving cold conditions, the officials said.

The ADGP said polling is continuing peacefully and there is no other report of any untoward incident from anywhere else.

Sisai is among the 20 assembly constituencies to go to polls in the second of the five-phase elections.