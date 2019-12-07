Home Nation

Jharkhand woman gives birth to quadruplet, three survive

The three other babies, who are under-weight, are admitted to the neonatal care unit of the district hospital in Jharkhand's Palamau.

Published: 07th December 2019 07:28 PM

By PTI

MEDININAGAR: A 30-year-old woman on Saturday gave birth to a quadruplet in Jharkhand's Palamau district, a senior health official said.

One of the four newborns died within half-an-hour of birth, Civil Surgeon Dr John F Kennedy told PTI.

The three other babies, who are under-weight, are admitted to the neonatal care unit of the district hospital here, he said.

The four babies were born in a primary healthcare centre and then referred to the district hospital, Kennedy said.

The condition of the mother, a resident of Pindra village under Chenpur police station limits, is stable, he added.

