List of best-performing police stations out, Andaman's Aberdeen tops 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday released a list of best-performing police stations in the country, ranking Aberdeen police station in Andaman and Nicobar to be the best performing station in the country. Police stations from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh also made it to the list of best police stations in the country for effective policing.

These rankings are based on a wide range of parameters such as addressing the number of offences related to property disputes, crimes against women and crimes against weaker sections at a police station, according to the Union Home ministry. For the rankings, weightage was also given to infrastructure of police stations and the approachability of personnel and citizen feedback.

In a statement, the ministry said, “This effort reflects the directions of the PM while addressing the DGPs during the 2015 conference in Kutch, Gujarat. He had directed that parameters should be laid down for grading police stations and assessing their performance based on feedback.”

The statement quoted Home Minister Amit Shah stating that he noticed a vast majority of the police stations short-listed from the thousands of police stations in the country being located in rural areas.

“The objective was to rank the top 10 Police Stations out of 15,579 police stations in the country through data analysis, direct observation, and public feedback,” the statement said.

“The number of police stations selected initially from each state comprised three from each state with more than 750 police stations, two from all other states and Delhi, one from each UT. A total of 79 police stations were selected for the next stage of the ranking process,” the ministry said.