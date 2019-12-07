Home Nation

Maintenance of peace in border is key to smooth development of Indo-China relations: Army official

The Army officer said India and China have mutually agreed that steady and improved bi-lateral relation will be beneficial for the people.

Published: 07th December 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

India China flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

UMROI: Chief of the Army's Red Horns division Maj Gen Deepak Mehra on Saturday said maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for smooth development of relations between India and China.

Inaugurating the 14-day joint military exercise of the two countries here, the Army officer said India and China have mutually agreed that steady and improved bi-lateral relation will be beneficial for the people and a major factor of stability in this uncertain global environment.

"We've agreed that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas is essential for smooth development of our relations.

"To achieve this, armed forces of both countries have enhanced communications and are implementing various confidence-building measures," he said.

The joint military exercise is a set step in the series of initiatives to bring the armed forces of the two largest and fastest-growing developing countries closer and understand each other better, Maj Gen Mehra said.

On the eighth edition of the Hand-in-hand joint military exercise being held at the Army training node here, the General Officer Commanding of the Army's Red Horns division said the exercise is special this year as it is the 70th year of establishment of diplomatic ties between China and India.

At the military exercise, a 139-member contingent of China's People's Liberation Army (Tibet regiment) and an equal number of Indian Armymen (Kumaun Regiment) are taking part.

Over the next 14 days, the army of the two neighbouring countries will undertake exercises of tactical operation in an international counter-terrorism scenario according to the United Nations mandate, Maj Gen Mehra said.

"It is an opportunity to evolve by mutual sharing of experiences and imbibing the best practices of each other," he said.

