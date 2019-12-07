Home Nation

Mixed reactions in Maharashtra political circle over 'encounter' of Hyderabad rape accused

While a section of the society has condemned the method and even demanded an inquiry, a major section of the society has hailed the development.

Published: 07th December 2019 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

NCP's Mumbai unit chief Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

NCP's Mumbai unit chief Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The police encounter of the Hyderabad rape accused has evoked mixed reactions. 

While a section of the society has condemned the method and even demanded an inquiry, a major section of the society has hailed the development.

“Justice is done but the method is unjust,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

“If the criminals were hanged in open after completing the legal procedure, that would have created a fear of law in the minds of the people. But, the method used is not correct,” he said.

“Handling of such cases of gruesome acts against women in a time-bound manner can be a remedy to ensure there won’t be any extreme actions of this kind in the future,” said Chairperson of the Maharashtra Commission for Women (MCW) Vijaya Rahatkar.

“Due to inordinate delays in the judicial system, people tend to justify such extrajudicial actions. However, in this particular case, a thorough investigation is needed to ensure that the encounter was genuine and the accused were the true criminals,” said Dr Neelam Gorhe, Dy Chairperson of the legislative council and Shiv Sena leader.

Dhairyasheel Mane, Shiv Sena MP from Kolhapur, however, hailed the Hyderabad police for the action. 

“These officers need to be recommended for President’s Medal for meritorial service,” he said.

Former MP from Satara and BJP leader Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale was amongst the first who hailed the Hyderabad police. 

“I congratulate the Hyderabad police for the action,” he said in his tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Encounter Hyderabad Vet Murder
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp