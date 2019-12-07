Mixed reactions in Maharashtra political circle over 'encounter' of Hyderabad rape accused

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The police encounter of the Hyderabad rape accused has evoked mixed reactions.

While a section of the society has condemned the method and even demanded an inquiry, a major section of the society has hailed the development.

“Justice is done but the method is unjust,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

“If the criminals were hanged in open after completing the legal procedure, that would have created a fear of law in the minds of the people. But, the method used is not correct,” he said.

“Handling of such cases of gruesome acts against women in a time-bound manner can be a remedy to ensure there won’t be any extreme actions of this kind in the future,” said Chairperson of the Maharashtra Commission for Women (MCW) Vijaya Rahatkar.

“Due to inordinate delays in the judicial system, people tend to justify such extrajudicial actions. However, in this particular case, a thorough investigation is needed to ensure that the encounter was genuine and the accused were the true criminals,” said Dr Neelam Gorhe, Dy Chairperson of the legislative council and Shiv Sena leader.

Dhairyasheel Mane, Shiv Sena MP from Kolhapur, however, hailed the Hyderabad police for the action.

“These officers need to be recommended for President’s Medal for meritorial service,” he said.

Former MP from Satara and BJP leader Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale was amongst the first who hailed the Hyderabad police.

“I congratulate the Hyderabad police for the action,” he said in his tweet.