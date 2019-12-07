Home Nation

Over 400 youths from Jammu and Kashmir inducted into Army

The parade, which was reviewed by the General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, was attended by hundreds of parents and relatives of the young soldiers.

Published: 07th December 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image of Indian Army used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Over 400 freshly-trained youths from Jammu and Kashmir were on Saturday recruited into the Army at a passing-out-parade here, the first such parade of the force after the erstwhile state became the Union territory.

The passing-out-parade of the soldiers, belonging to different areas of Jammu and Kashmir, was conducted at the regimental centre of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) at Rangreth in the outskirts of the city here, an Army official said.

The parade, which was reviewed by the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, was attended by hundreds of parents and relatives of the young soldiers.

The official said, "404 young soldiers from Jammu and Kashmir were recruited into the Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) regiment after completing one-year strenuous training." Congratulating the new recruits, Lt Gen Dhillon impressed upon selfless service towards the nation.

Later, the corps commander felicitated Ilyas Ahmad, an honorary Captain of the JAKLI who has retired from the service but continues to work for the betterment of the people.

"Avalanche rescue is Ahmad's speciality. He has been awarded two Sena medals, has been awarded commendation card by the Chief of Army Staff five times. He is a very brave jawan hailing from Tangdhar Kupwara," Lt Gen Dhillon said.

"He recently retired from the services, but even then, he was part of the rescue mission of the jawans who came under an avalanche recently in Tangdhar. I congratulate him. He is our real hero, who has the spirit of bravery and Kashmiriyat in him," the GoC told reporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Army Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp