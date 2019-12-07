Priyanka Gandhi​ meets family of Unnao rape victim, attacks Yogi Adityanath government

By IANS

UNNAO: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cancelled all her scheduled events in Lucknow and reached the home of the Unnao rape victim on Saturday afternoon, where she met the family members of the deceased.

She was accompanied by party state president Ajay Kumar Lallu. The Unnao rape victim died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday.

During the meeting with the victim's family members, she assured them of all possible help and said that she was with them in their hour of grief.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh after the death of the Unnao rape victim.

Congress Gen Secy Ms @priyankagandhi met family members of #Unnao rape victim...

She tweeted: "It is a failure of all of us that we could not give her justice. Socially, we are all guilty, but it also shows the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh."

Priyanka questioned why atrocities on women were rampant in the state and given the rape incident in Unnao, why no protection was given to the victim.

"Keeping in mind the previous incident of Unnao, why did the government not give immediate protection to the victim? What action was taken against the officer who refused to register her FIR? Everyday there are cases of atrocities against the women in Uttar Pradesh, what action is the government taking on this?", Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.