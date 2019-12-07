Statue of Unity leaps Statue of Liberty's footfall!

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In just over a year of its unveiling, the Statue of Unity in Gujarat has outdistanced the footfall of the Statue of Liberty in the US, with an average of 15,000 visitors a day.

Twitteratis took to the micro-blogging site to express their happiness over the news and thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for unveiling of the Statue of Unity, a tribute to country's first Home Minister, Vallabhbhai Patel commonly known as "Ironman of India".

'#StatueofUnity' has been trending since Saturday morning with over 2,000 tweets.

One user tweeted: "Congratulations to @GujaratTourism @narendramodi for creating an iconic identity and a message in itself to our nation #StatueofUnity."

"#StatueofUnity was the dream project of Narendra Modi. Now, this statue is proud of Gujarat and India. I will definitely visit there," added another user.

Posting a tweet, one wrote "What a slap on the face of all the future predictors who were raising questions on the feasibility & economic viability of the #StatueofUnity project."

The Statue of Unity, designed by the Indian sculptor Ram V. Sutar is the world's tallest statue, with a height of 182 metres. It is located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada in Kevadiya town in Gujarat.