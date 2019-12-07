Home Nation

Third accused in Puri teenager's gang-rape case arrested

Two of the four persons, including a dismissed police constable, accused of raping the 17-year-old girl in the temple town were arrested on December 3.

Published: 07th December 2019 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against women

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

PURI: The third accused in the case of alleged gang rape of a girl in Puri town of Odisha has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The accused, who was absconding since the incident happened on December 2, was arrested on Friday night from a village under Brahmagiri police station area, they said.

Two of the four persons, including a dismissed police constable, accused of raping the 17-year-old girl in the temple town were arrested on December 3.

The girl was allegedly gang raped by two persons including the former police constable inside a police quarters near Jhadeswari Club in the town.

The police quarters where the crime was committed had been allotted to the dismissed constable's wife who is also a constable, sources said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act besides the IPC.

While waiting at Nimapara bus stand, around 30 km from Puri, the girl was offered a lift by the dismissed constable and his friends.

They took her to the temple town and allegedly raped her. The girl had claimed that she was raped by two persons while two others left from the scene after closing the door from outside.

She managed to flee from the police quarters as the accused were in an inebriated condition. The police have been searching for another accused allegedly involved in the case, a senior officer said.

DIG, Central Range, Asish Singh, had said chargesheet would be filed within 20 days from December 2 as the case was taken up on a priority basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puri Odisha Gang rape
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp