Top official in Assam caught accepting bribe, held

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A top official of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited has been arrested after he was caught red-handed accepting bribe. Sleuths of the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested assistant general manager, Prakash Ranjan Dutta, from Tezpur on Friday night while he was receiving a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a contractor, Diganta Goswami.

Official sources said the accused along with co-accused Jatin Kr Dhekial Phukan, who is an assistant manager, had allegedly demanded Rs.1 lakh from Goswami for a work. Later, the amount was negotiated to Rs.80,000.

Goswami, who was not willing to pay the bribe amount, had approached the ACB. Subsequently, a case was registered.

“The accused Prakash Ranjan Dutta had called the complainant for handing over the bribe amount on 6th December, 2019 evening and a trap was laid by the ACB team and the accused was caught red-handed in possession of the bribe amount,” an official statement said.

Phukan was examined on Saturday by ACB officials and arrested for his involvement in the case. Both the accused shall be forwarded before the court of Special Judge, Assam at Guwahati today, the statement added.