Trinamool leaders warned for passing off domestic staff as Dalit party workers

Home Minister Amit Shah, during his Kolkata visit in October, assured refugees living in Bengal saying none of them would have to leave India.

Published: 07th December 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Several Trinamool leaders were caught red-handed in a meeting attended by election strategist Prashant Kishor for submitting names of scheduled caste party workers at booth-level who have no connection with politics. They mentioned the names of their drivers, gardeners and domestic helps to identify them as the party’s SC workers at the booth level.

In a bid to strengthen the ruling party’s grass-roots level network, Kishor had asked the leaders to submit names of five to 10 SC workers who will be working at the booth level. After getting the names from the leaders, Kishor’s team I-PAC conducted a survey and found many of the ‘booth workers’ have no connection with politics, said a party leader.

The trick to skip instructions given by Kishor came to light when the ruling party’s senior leaders held a meeting with district-level leaders on Thursday in Kishor’s presence. “The idea of engaging SC party workers at booth-level was adopted to secure Dalit votes. The BJP in Bengal is also trying to bring the SC electorates, who had migrated from Bangladesh during Partition and settled in the state as refugees, in its fold showcasing NRC and CAB issues,’’ said the leader.

The decision of SC workers’ inclusion at the booth-level organisation was part of an outreach to connect with the masses and at the grass-roots level.  In the meeting, the leaders, who sent false names, were warned and asked to send a fresh list of SC workers.

Caught red-handed after survey by I-PAC
According to a Trinamool leader, the idea of engaging SC party workers at booth-level was adopted to secure the Dalit votes. The trick to skip instructions given by Kishor came to light when Kishor’s team I-PAC conducted a survey and found many of the ‘booth workers’ had no form of political experience

TAGS
Dalits TMC Trinamool Congress West Bengal politics Prashant Kishor
Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

