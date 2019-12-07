Unnao incident shames entire humanity: Rahul Gandhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi here on Saturday condoled the Unnao rape victim's death, saying it "shames the entire humanity" as a daughter lost her life awaiting justice.

The Congress MP from Wayanad twitted, "I am angry and shocked at the unfortunate death of a daughter of Unnao and this incident shames the entire humanity. Another woman lost her life while demanding justice and security. In this hour of grief, I express my condolence to the suffering family."

His remark came a day after the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim died at Safdarjung Hospital, here on Friday. She was set ablaze by five men, including the rape accused, near her village when she was on her way to a Rai Bareilley court for a hearing in the rape case she had filed.

ALSO READ: UP government promises Rs 25 lakh, house for family of victim

She suffered 90 per cent burns. After being treated in Lucknow, she was air-lifted to Safdarjung Hospital due to critical condition.

During the day, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is on two-day visit to Lucknow, met the victim's family members in Unnao.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "The rape victim, who toiled to get FIR lodged for four months and could manage it at a court's instructions, has passed away. she wanted to live. She wanted the rape accused punished."

ALSO READ: Unnao rape victim died of extensive burn injuries - Postmortem report

Srinate said we had just "failed" her as a society. Also, the UP government should take the responsibility, the law and order had collapsed there, she added.

Slamming the UP Police, the journalist-turned-politician said, "The UP DGP (O.P. Singh) says the court should not have released them in two months. My question to the DGP and the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) is, why did your officers not register an FIR for four months. What action will be taken against them."

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister, Srinate said, "The Chief Minister says he is upset with what has happened. But it's not the first and it will indeed not be the last if you don't wake up to the kind of crimes that are happening against women in the state."

ALSO READ: 'Save me, I want to see them hang to death,' said Unnao rape victim before she took her last breath

It seemed that UP was in "dying hurry" to become the "rape capital" of the world, if it had not already, she said.

The Congress leader also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior government leaders who took to streets earlier as why they were silent now.