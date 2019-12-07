Home Nation

Unnao incident shames entire humanity: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's remark came a day after the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim died at Safdarjung Hospital, on Friday.

Published: 07th December 2019 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi here on Saturday condoled the Unnao rape victim's death, saying it "shames the entire humanity" as a daughter lost her life awaiting justice.

The Congress MP from Wayanad twitted, "I am angry and shocked at the unfortunate death of a daughter of Unnao and this incident shames the entire humanity. Another woman lost her life while demanding justice and security. In this hour of grief, I express my condolence to the suffering family."

His remark came a day after the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim died at Safdarjung Hospital, here on Friday. She was set ablaze by five men, including the rape accused, near her village when she was on her way to a Rai Bareilley court for a hearing in the rape case she had filed.

ALSO READ: UP government promises Rs 25 lakh, house for family of victim

She suffered 90 per cent burns. After being treated in Lucknow, she was air-lifted to Safdarjung Hospital due to critical condition.

During the day, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is on two-day visit to Lucknow, met the victim's family members in Unnao.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "The rape victim, who toiled to get FIR lodged for four months and could manage it at a court's instructions, has passed away. she wanted to live. She wanted the rape accused punished."

ALSO READ: Unnao rape victim died of extensive burn injuries - Postmortem report

Srinate said we had just "failed" her as a society. Also, the UP government should take the responsibility, the law and order had collapsed there, she added.

Slamming the UP Police, the journalist-turned-politician said, "The UP DGP (O.P. Singh) says the court should not have released them in two months. My question to the DGP and the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) is, why did your officers not register an FIR for four months. What action will be taken against them."

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister, Srinate said, "The Chief Minister says he is upset with what has happened. But it's not the first and it will indeed not be the last if you don't wake up to the kind of crimes that are happening against women in the state."

ALSO READ: 'Save me, I want to see them hang to death,' said Unnao rape victim before she took her last breath

It seemed that UP was in "dying hurry" to become the "rape capital" of the world, if it had not already, she said.

The Congress leader also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior government leaders who took to streets earlier as why they were silent now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Unnao Unnao rape Unnao rape victim
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp