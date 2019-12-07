Home Nation

Unnao rape case: All five accused sent to jail, police may go for polygraph test

Having collected the evidence from the spot of the incident, the forensic experts tested the residue and claimed that petrol was used in the bid to burn the victim.

Published: 07th December 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel investigate at the site where a rape victim was allegedly set ablaze by five men at Sindupur village in Unnao district Thursday Dec. 5 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Police personnel investigate at the site where a rape victim was allegedly set ablaze by five men at Sindupur village in Unnao district Thursday Dec. 5 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While all the five persons arrested for attempting to burn the Unnao rape survivor alive on Thursday, were sent to jail after being produced in the local court, on Friday, the forensic team confirmed that petrol was used to set the survivor ablaze.

Having collected the evidence from the spot of the incident, the forensic experts tested the residue and claimed that petrol was used in the bid to burn the victim. 

The victim breathed her last at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on late Friday night.

Unnao police authorities also claimed that during raids at the residence of accused, they recovered a bottle of petrol. As per the SP Unnao, Vikrant Singh, five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the issue was already at work and conducting the inquiry into the issue from all the angles.

On the other, the probe team may go for the lie-detector and polygraph test of the accused to reveal the truth about the Thursday incident. As per the police sources, although they had got some corroborative evidence including mobile location and other evidence from the spot of the crime but need to substantiate it through confirmatory tests.

In the meantime, reacting to several posts on social media regarding the threat calls the vicitm’s family was receiving from the relatives of main accused, Unnao SP said the probe into the allegation was going on and foolproof security was being ensured to the victim’s relatives. 

“We are trying to ascertain the spruce of such reports as the victim’s family has not yet approached the police in this regard. We have not received any complaint so far,” said SP Vikrant Singh.

Meanwhile, the local residents of the victim’s village claimed that the main accused Shivam Trivedi and the rape victim were childhood friends. 

“There is a huge gap in the age of the victim and the accused. While the woman is already a graduate and arguing in the rape case herself, the accused are college-going students. Umesh Bajpai, one of the five accused is a panchayat mitra,” said Ram Prakash Singh of the Hindu Khera village.

While talking to TNIE, accused Shubham’s mother Savitir Devi, three-time gram pradhan alleged that the woman wanted to marry Shivam as his family was wealthier. 

“My son is being falsely implicated in the case by the woman. He is innocent and was sleeping at home when cops took him away on Thursday,” she said wailing.

Meanwhile, the relatives of all five accused comprising of two sons and two fathers had put up a huge demonstration at Unnao police headquarter demanding release of the accused saying they were falsely implicated in the case by the victim.

On the contrary, the victim’s father demanded the Telangana police act to be replicated in UP. 

“Such action will only create fear in perpetuators otherwise they will continue to secure bail, get released and then commit a crime again,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unnao Rape Unnao Rape Victim Death Rape Crimes Against Women
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp