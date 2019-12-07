Home Nation

Unnao rape victim's body being taken to village by road

She had suffered 90 per cent burns and was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital where she lost the battle for her life late Friday night.

Published: 07th December 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Mortal remains of Unnao rape victim being taken to her village in Unnao, from Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

Mortal remains of Unnao rape victim being taken to her village in Unnao, from Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The body of the Unnao rape victim is being taken to her village in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh by road, the family said Saturday.

An ambulance carrying the body left Safdurjung Hospital in Delhi a short while ago.

Earlier today, Ghaziabad Additional District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh had said the administration was ready to airlift or take the body by road to her village.

The 23-year-old rape victim was set ablaze by five people, including two who are accused of raping her, on Thursday morning.

She had suffered 90 per cent burns and was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital where she lost the battle for her life late Friday night.

