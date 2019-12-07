Uttarakhand colleges roll back late fine on Kashmiri students after HRD ministry's intervention

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After instructions from union human resources development ministry, Uttarakhand state government has formed a team to look into matter concerning fine on Kashmiri students for late payment of fee.

Anand Vardhan, principal secretary, higher education said, "We have formed a team of three members and the matter is being likes into". The team also includes an official from Dehradun district administration and a principal from and educational institution.

Following the instructions, several colleges and institutions have rolled back the step, said Kashmiri students studying in different courses in Dehradun. Nasir Khuehami, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said, "We are thankful to the ministry for and state government for the help. Now, the colleges are rocking back their fines. I hope we will be abke to study and appear in exams without any stress".

Over 3000 students studying in different streams in Dehradun were hanging in limbo due to imposed fine and short attendance. The institutions were adamant on fine and not allowing students with less than 75 per cent attendance to sit in upcoming examination.

Students were not able to pay their fee on time due to lockdown in Kashmir valley after abolition not Article 370 in August this year.