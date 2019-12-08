Home Nation

17-year-old burnt to death over dowry demand in Tripura, two arrested

The groom's family had allegedly demanded a dowry of Rs 50,000 but the teenager's parents could only arrange for Rs 15,000.

Published: 08th December 2019 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A 17-year-old girl in Tripura died after she was allegedly set on fire by her fiancé and mother-in-law as her family failed to pay a certain amount as dowry.

The incident took place in south Tripura district on Friday. The girl was rushed to a local hospital which referred her to the GB Pant Hospital in Agartala where she succumbed to her injuries. She had suffered 90 per cent burns.

The police arrested Ajoy Rudra Pal (21) and his mother, Minati, based on an FIR filed by the girl’s family. They were produced in a local court which sent them to judicial custody.

South Tripura Superintendent of Police, Jal Singh Meena, told this newspaper that the girl was in a live-in relationship with Pal and that their marriage was fixed on December 11.

“The boy’s sister was married off to the girl’s cousin. So, they came to know each other and developed a relationship. In October, she came to the boy’s house and started living there. The two families had agreed to have the marriage which was fixed on Wednesday next,” Meena said.

He also said that the girl had called up her mother on Friday and asked for money “for personal use”. The mother had told her something for which the girl was sad.

“That day, while others were eating their food in the kitchen, she went to her room with food. Suddenly, they heard a sound and rushed to her and saw her on fire,” the SP said.

He rubbished the charge of gang-rape. “The charge of gang-rape is baseless. We haven’t found anything like that,” Meena said.

He said the girl’s dying declaration was recorded by an executive magistrate and the police were awaiting the report.

“The girl’s father alleged that she was murdered by them. He said they were demanding money for the marriage,” the SP said adding, “Our investigation is on”.

