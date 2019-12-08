Home Nation

BJP leaders slam Shashi Tharoor for hailing US efforts on Kashmir

Tharoor's comments on Sunday praising American lawmakers' efforts after a resolution was introduced in the US House of Representatives urging India to lift restrictions in the Valley.

Published: 08th December 2019 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's comments on Sunday praising American lawmakers' efforts after a resolution was introduced in the US House of Representatives urging India to lift the restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir came in for attack from some BJP leaders.

However, the former Union minister hit back saying whenever the saffron party conducts indefensible policies, it prefers to shelter behind "national interests".

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has introduced a Congressional resolution urging India to lift the restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir as swiftly as possible and preserve religious freedom for all residents "Restore Internet, end detentions In Jammu & Kashmir, says bipartisan resolution in US House. Admirable effort by US representatives, whereas in our Parliament we have been unable even to have a discussion on the subject of Kashmir in the entire winter session. Shame," Tharoor said in a tweet.

His remarks came in for sharp criticism from BJP MPs Shobha Karandlaje and Tejasvi Surya who slammed the Congress leader for calling the move "admirable".

"Shame on you for admiring US interference on India's internal matters. For the very first time J&K is witnessing very less terror activities and people are feeling safer. But the Congress never missed any opportunity to politicise India's domestic matters and defame the country!" BJP MP Karandlaje tweeted.

"Disappointed that Dr. Shashi Tharoor, who has many times defended Indian interests well outside of our borders even when speaking as representative of the opposition, expresses 'admiration' over US interference in India's domestic matters," Surya tweeted.

Tharoor hit back saying he was amused by the BJP's "wilful misreading" of his tweet.

"What's shameful is how our Parliament has been unable to take up this issue, while a foreign legislature has.

What's admirable is that the US Congress can discuss issues our own MPs can't," he said.

"Whenever BJP conducts indefensible policies, it prefers to shelter behind "national interests", as if 37% of the national vote gives it the sole and exclusive right to define what our nation's interests are.

Democracy requires discussion that our parliamentary managers seek to avoid," Tharoor said in another tweet.

The resolution, introduced in the House of Representatives after several weeks of efforts by Jayapal on Friday, has only one co-sponsor - Republican Congressman Steve Watkins.

It's a simple resolution, which cannot be voted in the other chamber, Senate, and does not have the force of law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Shashi Tharoor Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 US lawmakers Shobha Karandlaje kashmir restrictions
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Chitra K
    It is ridiculous that he is talking about shame
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp