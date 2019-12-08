Home Nation

Congress stages 'Get Well Soon' protests outside Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence over his ‘Kaunse khet ki mooli’ jibe

Alert cops who had already put barricades outside Chouhan’s residence prevented the agitated Congress workers from going inside the former CM’s residence.

Published: 08th December 2019 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. | (File | PTI)

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Congress workers protested outside the residence of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence in Bhopal on Sunday over the ex-CM's recent ‘Kaunse khet ki mooli hai’ jibe against present CM Kamal Nath.

The Congress workers marched from the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue near the MP Congress Committee office to the residence of the ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The ruling party workers carried 'Get Well Soon' cards and roses to hand over to the former CM or any of his kin or close aides present inside his official residence.

But alert cops who had already put barricades outside Chouhan’s residence prevented the agitated Congress workers from going inside the former CM’s residence. Enraged over it, some Congress workers indulged in a scuffle with the on-duty cops and tried to cross the barricades.

The Congress workers said that on Friday, the ex-CM while leading a protest in Sagar district over shortage of urea for farmers had publicly stated “Kaunse khet ki muli hai Kamal Nath,’ which amounted to disrespect to the present CM.

ALSO READ | Ministers ripping off Madhya Pradesh like crows, eagles: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

“It seems that owing to loss of power, the former CM has also lost his mental balance, owing to which we went to hand him over Get Well Soon greeting cards and roses, but the police stopped us, despite our protest being peaceful,” said one of the protestors.

On Friday, ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and present Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava had led a protest over shortage of urea for farmers in Sagar district. The two BJP leaders and other workers of the party had courted arrests also.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan Kamal Nath Congress Workers
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp