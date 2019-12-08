Congress stages 'Get Well Soon' protests outside Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence over his ‘Kaunse khet ki mooli’ jibe

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Congress workers protested outside the residence of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence in Bhopal on Sunday over the ex-CM's recent ‘Kaunse khet ki mooli hai’ jibe against present CM Kamal Nath.

The Congress workers marched from the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue near the MP Congress Committee office to the residence of the ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The ruling party workers carried 'Get Well Soon' cards and roses to hand over to the former CM or any of his kin or close aides present inside his official residence.

But alert cops who had already put barricades outside Chouhan’s residence prevented the agitated Congress workers from going inside the former CM’s residence. Enraged over it, some Congress workers indulged in a scuffle with the on-duty cops and tried to cross the barricades.

The Congress workers said that on Friday, the ex-CM while leading a protest in Sagar district over shortage of urea for farmers had publicly stated “Kaunse khet ki muli hai Kamal Nath,’ which amounted to disrespect to the present CM.

“It seems that owing to loss of power, the former CM has also lost his mental balance, owing to which we went to hand him over Get Well Soon greeting cards and roses, but the police stopped us, despite our protest being peaceful,” said one of the protestors.

On Friday, ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and present Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava had led a protest over shortage of urea for farmers in Sagar district. The two BJP leaders and other workers of the party had courted arrests also.