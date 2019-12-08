Home Nation

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says rearing cows found to have lessened jail inmates' criminality

Such observations and findings should be documented for proving the cow's qualities to the world, he said.

Published: 08th December 2019 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that experience has shown that "criminal mindset" of jail inmates decreased when they were given the task of looking after cows.

Such observations and findings should be documented for proving the cow's qualities to the world, he said.

Bhagwat was speaking at an award ceremony organised by the Go-Vigyan Sanshodhan Sanshtha, an organisation dedicated to `cow science' research, here.

"Cow is the mother of universe. It nurtures soil, it nurtures animals, birds and it also nurtures humans and protects them from diseases and makes the human heart as tender as flower," he said.

"When jails set up cowsheds and prisoners started rearing cows, the authorities saw that the criminal mindset of these prisoners started diminishing, and I am telling you this from experiences shared by some jail authorities," he said.

"If you want to prove the qualities of the cow to the world, we have to start doing documentation.

We will have to carry out psychological experiments on prisoners, and assess the changes in them after they rear cows for a certain time, and findings need to be sourced from different places," he said.

The organisations which run shelters for stray cows are running out of space, he said.

"We have such a huge society, if everybody decides to take care of one cow, the issue will be resolved," the RSS chief added.

"If people from all sections of society come together (to conserve cows), no one will send cows to slaughterhouses," he said.

However, today Hindus are the ones who send cows to slaughterhouses, he lamented.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS Mohan Bhagwat
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp