Home Nation

Two held for gang-rape of Vadodara minor

The girl was raped on the night of November 28 when she had gone out along with her male friend.

Published: 08th December 2019 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad crime branch on Sunday arrested two persons for the alleged gang-rape of a 14 -year-old girl in Vadodara, police said.

The accused, identified as Kishan Mathasuriya (28) and Jaso Solanki (21), were arrested from Tarsali locality of Vadodara where they lived, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ahmedabad, Ajay Tomar said.

"The duo was arrested from Tarsali locality of Vadodara. Ahmedabad crime branch worked in co-ordination with the Vadodara city police to crack the case," Tomar told reporters.

According to police, the girl was raped on the night of November 28 in Navlakhi Compound area on Rajmahal Road in Vadodara, where she had gone along with her male friend.

The accused thrashed the boy accompanying the minor and then dragged her to an isolated place within the compound and took turns to rape her before escaping.

The police had issued two different sketches of the accused and even announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information about the accused.

"Accused Mathasuriya is originally from Tarapur village in Anand, while Solanki is from Jasdan in Rajkot Both were arrested from Tarsali locality in Vadodara where they lived," Tomar said.

"We have gathered enough evidence that support their involvement in the crime. As per details gathered from them, they were also involved in past cases of burglary, theft, and fight. We suspect that they were also involved in some other crimes," he added.

According to Tomar, the police used human intelligence, CCTV footages, technical intelligence, and other possible means to investigate the crime, which led to the arrest of the accused.

The accused will be handed over to Vadodara police for further investigation, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vadodara minor rape Gujarat rape
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp