Home Nation

Disgruntled Eknath Khadse in Delhi to meet BJP leaders

The 67-year old, who has been vocal of late against some of the party's decisions after the BJP's below-par show in the October Assembly results, was denied a ticket.

Published: 09th December 2019 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse took a sarcastic jibe at the BJP party leadership, saying that his role has been reduced to that of senior party leader L K Advani. (File | PTI)

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP veteran Eknath Khadse, who has been critical of the state leadership post- assembly polls, on Monday left for Delhi to meet central leaders amid mounting speculation over his next move.

Khadse resigned as revenue minister of the erstwhile BJP government in 2016 over land grab allegations.

The 67-year old, who has been vocal of late against some of the party's decisions after the BJP's below-par show in the October Assembly results, was denied a ticket.

"Khadse has sought appointment with senior leaders of the BJP in Delhi. The chief talking point of his meeting would be about ending his alienation in the party," said a close aide of the former minister.

The aide claimed Khadse's treatment by the party was causing "unrest" in the OBC leadership, and this, too, maybe discussed with Delhi leaders.

Khadse belongs to the Leva Patil community, which is part of the Other Backward Class (OBC) category in the state.

Khadse, on Saturday, had issued a veiled warning to the party leadership, saying he would look at other options if his "humiliation" continued.

The former leader of opposition in the assembly had told reporters that he had been kept out of the core committee's meetings and decision-making process of the state BJP.

"I am not God. I am a human being and have emotions. I don't want to leave the party for whose growth I worked hard for more than four decades. I am still ready to work for the party," the former minister had told reporters.

"But If I continue to face humiliation of being kept away from decision-making, I will have to think differently," he had warned.

On Wednesday last, Khadse had made a veiled attack on former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the less-than-expected seats bagged by the BJP and blamed certain party leaders for the defeat of his daughter Rohini (Muktainagar) and ex-minister Pankaja Munde (Parli) in October 21 polls.

Khadse, once considered as the No.2 in the Fadnavis cabinet, is a leading BJP figure from North Maharashtra and also a prominent OBC leader of the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Eknath Khadse
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp