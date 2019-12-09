Home Nation

Drunken man rapes minor daughter in UP's Bahraich

The man has been detained. A case has been registered against him for the offence.

Published: 09th December 2019 12:04 AM

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

BAHRAICH: A man allegedly raped his minor daughter after consuming alcohol in Moharana village under Dehat Kotwali area here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the drunken man took advantage of the absence of his wife and violated the girl.

"The incident occurred when I was away from home to attend a marriage programme at my maternal home," the victim's mother said, adding that he had sexually assaulted the girl earlier as well.

"A case of rape has been registered on the complaint of the girl's mother. We are taking further legal action in the matter," said Bahraich City CO Triyambak Nath Dubey. 

