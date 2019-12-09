Home Nation

Jawan kills Chhattisgarh Armed Force commander, shoots self

According to a preliminary report, the SSP said, the two had a tiff over something around 6.30 am, following which the jawan opened fire.

Published: 09th December 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By PTI

RANCHI: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) commander died here on Monday after one of his subordinates opened fire on him before shooting himself, a senior police officer said.

The deceased commander has been identified as Mela Ramor, and the jawan as Vikram Rajbadi, -- both deployed in the state for election duty, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta said.

According to a preliminary report, the SSP said, the two had a tiff over something around 6.30 am, following which the jawan opened fire, killing Ramor on the spot and then turning the gun on himself.

TAGS
Chattisgarh armed force commander Mela Ramor Vikram Rajbadi
