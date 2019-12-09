Madhya Pradesh man meets lover at her in-law's house, thrashed over 'affair'

By PTI

BHIND, MADHYA PRADESH: A 28-year-old man and a married woman with whom he was having an affair were beaten up by residents of Silouli village in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on December 4 when the man came to meet the woman, a mother of two children, at the place of her in-laws in the village, some 40 kms from Bhind, said district superintendent of police Rudolf Alvares.

The husband of the woman works in Jaipur.

He said while some villagers tied the man to a tree and assaulted him, others beat up the woman and pulled her hair.

The video of the incident has gone viral.

Police have booked three persons under sections 324 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SP said, adding that police are yet to make an arrest.