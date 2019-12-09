Home Nation

Opposition will push Jharkhand to uncertainty: PM Modi cautions people against Congress

Cautioning the people of Jharkhand against the Congress and its allies from pushing the state into uncertainty and darkness, Modi said The BJP alone can give a stable government.

Published: 09th December 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during an election campaign rally ahead of the 3rd phase of Jharkhand Assembly election in Barhi under Hazaribagh Dec. 9 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BOKARO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday cautioned the people of Jharkhand against the Congress and its allies and alleged that they have intentions to push the state to uncertainty and darkness.

Modi, who was addressing a poll rally at Bokaro, compared Jharkhand to a youth attaining 19 years and its citizens its guardian and appealed to the people of the tribal-state to vote for the BJP government for the second time in a row.

Cautioning the people of Jharkhand against the Congress and its allies from pushing the state into uncertainty and darkness, Modi said The BJP alone can give a stable government.

He asked the people to compare the situation before Raghubar Das became the chief minister in 2014 and now and said that it was necessary to understand the corruption by the Congress and JMM.

Modi said that the BJP broke the network of corruption by the Congress and RJD in the state when middlemen used to swindle people in welfare schemes like housing, ration cards, LPG connections, and pensions.

The Congress and the RJD had supported the Madhu Koda government between 2006 and 2008.

He has been convicted in a coal block allocation scam case and has been given a three-year jail term.

He has also been accused in money laundering cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate and disproportionate assets case registered by the state vigilance department.

Promising that the BJP government will continue to serve the people of the state, Modi said I urge the people to play the role of the guardian and shape the future of Jharkhand in the next five years - as they think of their own children when they attain the same age, Modi said.

Expressing happiness at the saffron party's performance in the Karnataka by-polls, Modi said, BJP had no seat in the 15 constituencies that went for the by-poll in Karnataka.

Now I get reports that people there have given a huge mandate to the BJP in by-polls.

Even stalwarts of Congress and the JD-S have bit the dust.

BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Biranchi Narayan from Bokaro where elections will be held in the fourth phase on December 16.

