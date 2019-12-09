Home Nation

UP government to introduce ‘cow safaris’ to address issue of stray cattle

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to set up ‘cow safaris’ in the state for better safety and upkeep of the animal in the state.

Published: 09th December 2019 11:05 AM

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government plans to set up ‘cow safaris’ in the state for better safety and upkeep of the animal in the state. The idea mooted by UP Animal and Husbandry minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary is in line with the Yogi government’s aim of cow protection.

“The Yogi government is vigilant towards cow protection and it is our duty to save and secure them,” Chaudhary said.“Wherever we have large farms like in Barabanki and Maharajganj, we on an experimental basis, want to set up a safari where 15,000 to 25,000 cows can be put up,” he said, adding, he wants to make such safaris viable by setting up bio gas plants for power generation and units to make things from waste.

“There are complaints about stray cattle in villages and I have brought it to the notice of the chief minister,” he said.Cow safaris will initially come up on a pilot basis.

“Having so many cows at one place and with better facilities, we are also thinking of developing it for tourism. Like people go to see safaris of other animals we can make arrangements for tourists to see cow safaris... ” he said.

The Yogi government has taken a number of steps towards cow protection. In August this year, the government approved ‘Mukhyamantri Nirashrit Besahara Govansh Sahbhagita Yojana’, a scheme seeking people’s participation in the protection of stray cattle by providing `30 per animal every day.  

With PTI inputs

