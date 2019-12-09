Uttarakhand sets up natural orchid conservation site

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has identified 36 species of orchids for their conservation in their natural habitat in Lumti area of Pithoragarh district. Orchids are perennial herbs of varying growth habit in the ground, on rocks, trees or shrubs; a few also grow in water and the species for conservation were identified via a survey which concluded in October, this year.

The entire orchid family is listed under Appendix II of CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) and any trade in wild orchid is banned globally.

Sanjiv Chaturvedi, conservator of forests, research said, “According to studies by various organizations, Uttarakhand has great orchid diversity and the Gori valley area is the most favourable habitat for orchid growth as it covers more than 55 per cent of orchid species of the state.”