Home Nation

Vet rape-murder case: Telangana government constitutes SIT to probe killing of four accused

A eight-member SIT led by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat will take over the investigation.

Published: 09th December 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

People gathered at the encounter spot on Friday morning (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in "retaliatory" firing by police last week.

A Government Order was issued in this regard on Sunday.

"The cause and circumstances leading to the death of the four persons should be ascertained with reasons and establish truth and in view of the fact that the case requires sustained and focused investigation, a SIT is constituted to investigate the case," the Order said.

The eight-member SIT led by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, should immediately take over investigation in the case registered over the "exchange of fire" and all other related cases registered in the state as per Supreme Court guidelines, it said.

The SIT should complete the investigation and submit the report before a competent court of law, it said.

All the four accused were gunned down by police on Friday morning at Chattanpalli when they were taken to the scene of the crime near the culvert beneath where the charred remains of the 25-year-old woman veterinarian were found on November 28, to recover her phone, wrist-watch and others pertaining to the case.

The Cyberabad Police had said its personnel resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching their weapons besides attacking the latter with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to two policemen.

While the police action has largely come in for praise, it has also evoked concerns over extra-judicial executions.

Taking cognisance of the 'encounter' killings of the four accused, the NHRC had ordered the probe, and accordingly a seven-member investigative committee of the NHRC had begun its inquiry.

The four were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning the body.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana encounter SIT vet rape murder case
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp