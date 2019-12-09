VP Venkaiah Naidu bats for court proceedings in local languages

Home Nation

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo | PTI )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To make the judicial process more people-friendly, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for undertaking court proceedings in local languages so that people can understand it.

He said there is a need to decide upon the certain category of cases, such as the election petitions and criminal cases against sitting MPs and MLAs, in a time-bound manner.

Talking about the judicial system, the Vice President said there cannot be instant justice, but there cannot be constant delays in justice delivery either, else people become restive and try to take law in their hands.

His remarks came a day after Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde said justice can never be instant and loses its character when it becomes revenge.

He had also noted that the criminal justice system should reconsider its position towards the time consumed in disposal of cases.

The comments came against the backdrop of the four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian being shot dead in an alleged encounter with the Telangana police, triggering a tsunami of reactions across the spectrum -- ranging from appreciation to condemnation.

Delivering the Virendra Bhatia Memorial Lecture on Pillars of Democracy, the Vice-President said, "There cannot be instant justice, but there can not be constant delays either. Otherwise, people become restive and try to take law in their hands."

