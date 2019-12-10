Home Nation

Amit Shah to move Arms Bill for stringent punishment to those possessing illegal arms in Rajya Sabha

The Bill provides 7 years to life imprisonment for making and selling illegal weapons, 7 to 14 years for possessing illegal weapons and lifer for snatching weapon of security personnel.

Published: 10th December 2019 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. | (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the Arms Amendment Bill for passage in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill which seeks to increase punishment for illegally making or selling prohibited arms and ammunition after a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The minister also moved an official amendment to The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which makes provision that a person can keep two licenced weapons.

Shah said punishment for those manufacturing illegal weapons has been enhanced.

"It is very necessary to effectively control arms and ammunition for safety and security, and maintaining law and order in any country," Shah said during his reply.

He assured the members that no sportsperson will be affected by the provision of the Act.

The Bill provides seven years to life imprisonment for manufacturing and selling illegal weapons, seven to 14 years jail for possessing illegal weapons and life imprisonment for snatching the weapon of security personnel, he said.

The Bill seeks to amend Arms Act, 1959, "to effectively curb crimes committed by using illegal firearms".

TAGS
Amit Shah Arms Amendment bill Illegal arms production
