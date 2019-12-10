Home Nation

Centre to renegotiate GST sharing with states

Amid an ongoing economic slowdown and a dip GST collection, the Centre is finding it hard to compensate the states for fall in revenue. 

Published: 10th December 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid an ongoing economic slowdown and a dip GST collection, the Centre is finding it hard to compensate the states for fall in revenue. Therefore, it is planning to re-negotiate the terms of compensation paid to the states, which was agreed upon while introducing the GST.

“The Centre’s divisible pool of taxes was fixed at 42 per cent as recommended by the 14th Finance Commission. However, in the present economic scenario, the growth has not been as projected. So, the terms need to be renegotiated. The matter is likely to be taken up soon,” an official from the Finance Ministry said.The terms of engagement for devolution of tax under GST were jointly agreed by the Centre and states and legislated as a constitutional amendment assuring states of a compensation by the Centre in case of shortfall on the basis of a assured growth in revenue by 14 per cent annually for a period of five years.

The total GST collection of the states/UTs for 2018-19 stood at `5,18,447 crore. As such the Centre had released `81,177 crore as compensation to states during that year.The government has transferred `27,955 crore to the states as compensation till July. As per its own estimates, another `40,000 crore should have been paid till September-end.

Delay in GST compensation, led to financial problems

More money will also be due by tomorrow when compensation for October and November will also fall due.The gross GST collection from April to November (Including CGST, SGST and IGST) stood at `8.05 lakh crore, which represents a shortfall of over `1 lakh crore. Last week, finance ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh, and representatives of Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said the delay in GST compensation transfer has put them in an acute financial position.

Sitharaman had expressed difficulty overcompensating states. “During GST implementation, the tax assumption were not realistic as there was no available trend to forecast the GST revenue prejection for 14th Finance Commission. Now it will be easier to re-look at it as the trend is available with the 15th Finance Commission,” said the official, adding the government will initiate internal consultation before the budget and will engage with the 15th Finance Commission and states to rework the GST maths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST GST sharing
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp