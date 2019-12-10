Home Nation

Citizenship Bill: Protests disrupt life in Northeast, mobile connectivity suspended in Tripura

Hundreds of men, women and children poured into the streets of 12 Assam districts soon after the bandh began at 5 am, burning discarded tyres and blocking highways.

Published: 10th December 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Demonstrators raise slogans during a strike called by All Assam Students Union AASU and the North East Students Organisation NESO in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati Tuesday Dec. 10 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Demonstrators raise slogans during a strike called by All Assam Students Union AASU and the North East Students Organisation NESO in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati Tuesday Dec. 10 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI/KOLKATA: Forbidding clouds of anger and apprehension gathered over northeastern states on Monday, a day ahead of the shutdown called by NESO, an umbrella organisation of students in the restive region, despite Home Minister Amit Shah's painstaking efforts to allay their fears.

Assam and Tripura, two of the eight states that comprise the region which shares international boundaries with China, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan, smoldered with protests breaking out despite Shah's claim that the Bill is not against Muslims but infiltrators.

Amid shutdown called by protesters, Tripura has suspended SMS and mobile internet connectivity for 48-hours, starting 2 pm Tuesday.

The 48-hour Assam bandh called by the All Moran Students' Union (AMSU) to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and seek Scheduled Tribe status for six communities affected normal life in several parts of the state on Monday.

Hundreds of men, women and children poured into the streets of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Majuli, Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Udalguri, Kokrajhar and Baksa districts soon after the bandh began at 5 am, burning discarded tyres and blocking highways.

Police wielded batons in Dibrugarh and Guwahati to break up protests and some state-run long-distance buses plied under police protection.

ALSO READ | Cracks in JD(U) as Nitish-led party backs Citizenship Bill in Lok Sabha

Foreign and domestic tourists in Kaziranga National Park were stranded due to the bandh.

There was no public transport available to take them to Guwahati where they could board flights and trains to home.

Most markets and financial institutions in these places were closed, but Assam appeared cleaved over ethnic and linguistic identities, with people in Bengali dominated Barak valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi as also the hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao going about their lives normally.

Protesters took out 'funeral processions' of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for his alleged failure to oppose the CAB, which people in northeastern states apprehend will take away their distinct identity, culture, and change the region's demography.

Protests against CAB were also held in Tripura capital Agartala and parts of West Bengal.

In Assam, deeply divided over National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise that seeks to weed out illegal immigrants, the CAB is facing stiff resistance as people feel it will nullify the provisions of the Assam accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

The cut-off date for citizenship under CAB is December 31, 2014.

Those in the vanguard of these protests in Assam have been insisting that the state was already encumbered with the burden of lakhs of people who entered India, particularly from Bangladesh, during and after the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

ALSO READ | Won't back Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha until queries answered: Uddhav Thackeray

The North East Students Organisation (NESO), the apex organisation of student bodies of the region, has called an 11-hour northeast bandh from 5 am on Tuesday.

Nagaland, where the Hornbill Festival is on, has been exempted. The NESO-backed shutdown has elicited support from the opposition Congress, the Left and AIDUF.

Several Left-democratic organisations have also separately called a 12-hour Assam bandh on Tuesday.

According to the new Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, non-Muslim minorities--Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, Christians and Sikhs--who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be accorded Indian citizenship.

"Citizenship amendment bill has the endorsement of 130 crore citizens of the country as it was the part of the BJP manifesto in 2014 as well as 2019 Lok Sabha elections," Shah said, initiating the debate on the contentious bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha.

"We will have to differentiate between intruders and refugees. Citizenship (amendment) Bill does not discriminate against anyone and does not snatch anyone's rights," he said, rejecting opposition's contention that the measure was anti- Muslim and insisting "this bill is not even 001 per cent against Muslims".

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted she will oppose the "divisive" bill "at any cost" and that not a single citizen of the country will be allowed to be reduced to refugee status.

"There is no need to worry about NRC and CAB. We will never ever allow it in Bengal. They can't just throw out a legal citizen of this country or turn him or her a refugee," the TMC supremo said while addressing a rally at Kharagpur.

"Not a single citizen of this country will turn a refugee. Some people are trying to create panic with their political rhetoric, but let me make one thing very clear. There will no NRC and CAB. You cannot implement NRC or CAB on the basis of caste and religion", she declared.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Bill Citizenship Bill protests Assam Protests Northeast Protest
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp