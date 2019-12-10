Home Nation

Even if one Indian lives in fear, it means entire country is in fear: Azam Khan on CAB

The Samajwadi Party MP said it is the responsibility of those who are in power to keep the country united.

Published: 10th December 2019 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

RAMPUR (Uttar Pradesh): Weighing in on the current political discourse over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan on Monday said it is the responsibility of those who are in power to keep the country united.

The Samajwadi Party leader said that even if one person in India lives in fear, it means that the entire country is living in fear.

"Those who are in power, it is their responsibility to keep the country united and if even one Indian lives in fear, it means the entire country is in fear. It is for them to think what is the motive behind that bill," he said here.

Admitting that the Bill may sail through parliament, Azam said, "It is clear that opposition is so weak that it cannot counter that. The Opposition can only keep forth its point of view."

He, however, added that this makes the responsibility of the ruling party even bigger.

"Just like trees with a lot of fruits bend down...the same way if a political party gets a big majority, arrogance should not get inside it," he said.

Earlier today, moving the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for passage in the Lok Sabha, Unione Home Minister Amit Shah said that the "Bill will only bring justice to the people who have been waiting for it for 70 years". 

TAGS
Azam Khan CAB Citizenship Ammendment Bill Samajwadi Party
