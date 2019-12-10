India, Australia vow to deepen defence ties

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The third India-Australia 2+2 dialogue was held in New Delhi on Monday, with the two countries agreeing to enhance cooperation in defence.The Indian side was led by defence secretary Ajay Kumar and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale while the Australian side comprised of defence secretary Greg Moriarty and foreign secretary Frances Adamson.

Issues related to bilateral defence engagements, areas to enhance cooperation in the field of defence industry and defence technology, as well as the prevailing regional security concerns were discussed.Kumar, during the meeting, expressed his satisfaction about the ongoing defence engagements between the Indian and Australian armed forces and conveyed to the Australian delegation, the ministry of defence’s commitment to enhance the cooperation between the two countries in defence.

The defence secretary also said that the engagement would grow, both in scope and complexity.

In November, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Japanese Defense Minister Kono Taro in the Capital for the first India-Japan 2+2 dialogue.