Irked over denial of party ticket, Sikh community in Raipur to boycott BJP in urban body poll

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Expressing strong resentment against the BJP for not accepting a member of their community to contest in the upcoming urban body polls, the Sikh community in Raipur has decided to boycott the BJP.

The community had urged the BJP, Congress and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh to offer five tickets each to represent them in the polls. While Congress has given tickets for three wards in Raipur, two are in the fray from Ajit Jogi's party

The polling in the 70 wards of Raipur will be held on December 21, the counting for which will take place on December 24.

The Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, Dashmesh Sewa Samiti, Chhattisgarh Singh Sangathan, Sikh Officers Welfare Association, Sikh Federation among others convened a meeting in the state capital where the decision was taken on the poll boycott of the BJP for denying ticket to their community.

During the meeting, the Sikh leaders felt that their plea was heeded by the BJP. A delegation representing Sikh community will meet the former chief minister Raman Singh to apprise him with their sentiments. They also conveyed their annoyance over an objectionable remark given by one of the former BJP state ministers.

In Chhattisgarh there are 10 municipal corporations, 39 municipalities and 103 nagar panchayats and the polling will be held for 2840 wards.