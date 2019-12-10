J&K: Govt plans 10-15 year cap for domicile status

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a major breather to people of Jammu and Kashmir who are anxious about jobs and land security after scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories (UTs) on August 5, the Centre is mulling to grant domicile certificates to only those residents in J&K, who have been staying in the region for 10-15 years starting October 31, 2019 when the state turned into a UT.

Sources in J&K BJP said the domicile certificate would be issued to only those persons, who would be living in Jammu and Kashmir for 10-15 years after conversion of J&K State into a UT. The Himachal Pradesh pattern or pattern of some other states, they said, would be followed in issuing the domicile certificate.

According to sources, since J&K turned into UT on October 31, 2019, the cap period for issuance of domicile certificates would start from that very day. “The domicile certificate cannot be issued for those non-locals, who have already been living in J&K from last decade or more than that. The cap period will start from October 31, 2019,” they said.

BJP State spokesman Sunil Sethi said whatever is constitutionally permissible to safeguard the interests of J&K people would be done.“There is fear among people that their land and jobs would be taken away. We want to allay the concerns of the people. We cannot waive the constitution but whatever is permissible will be done to protect rights of the locals,” he said.

Stating that the measures to be taken by centre are still in the decision-making process, he said, “All will be clear in a few days as something will be decided by the centre in favour of people”.Sources said this cap period of 10-15 years from October 31, 2019 is meant to safeguard the land and jobs of natives.