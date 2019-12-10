Man, charred to death, found in Bhopal's government school

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A body of an unidentified man charred to death was found in the campus of a government school in Bhopal's Panchsheel Nagar area in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased whose identity is yet to be established was found chained through his neck in one of the rooms in the abandoned portion of the Sardar Patel government school at around 8.45 AM.

According to the school principal Dr Abhishek Singh Bais, "The peon called me after he noticed a foul smell emanating from one of the rooms at 8.30 AM. I informed the district education officer and rushed to the school. The matter was subsequently reported to the police, following which they reached the school to inspect the scene."

“The primary wing that was shifted to the secondary wing a year back has been locked up. It’s occasionally used as a polling booth during the elections. That portion is locked and can accessed only after scaling the boundary wall,” the school principal added.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Bhopal district Irshad Waliprobe is underway on all possible angles, but the cause of death can only be clear after an autopsy is conducted on the corpse.

Sources privy to investigations confided to The New Indian Express that circumstantial evidence suggest that charred body could be 24-40 hours old and deceased is a man aged between 20 and 25 years. Also, there is a strong possibility that the unidentified youth was first murdered brutally, set ablaze and left locked inside the abandoned portion of the school.

Cops are also probing the possibility that the deceased could be a youth named Anil who has been missing from a nearby locality since last week. “Though the parents of he missing youth are being called to the school, only DNA test can clearly establish the identity of the body which is charred beyond recognition,” said a police officer present on the spot.