Home Nation

Muslims are bigger patriots: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Khan said that the opposition was not heard and heeded by the government during the debate on the bill.

Published: 10th December 2019 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (File photo| IANS)

By IANS

RAMPUR: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan has said that Muslims are 'bigger patriots' as they had a choice either to go to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947 or stay back in India -- and they chose to stay back.

Speaking to reporters hours after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which will grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came in from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan , on or before December 2014, was passed, Khan said here. "Those who stayed back here are bigger patriots than others. If this is the punishment for patriotism than all I can say is that in a democracy, only heads are counted, not brains," he said.

Azam Khan said that the opposition was not heard and heeded by the government during the debate on the bill. "The decision of passing the bill was based on numerical superiority. The opposition is low on numbers and the government should listen to them and what they have to say," he said.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight, with 311 MPs voting in its favour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azam Khan Samajwadi Party Citizenship Amendment Bill
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp