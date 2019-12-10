Nagaland government extends ILP to Dimapur district

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Nagaland government on Tuesday extended the inner line permit (ILP) regulations to the whole of Dimapur district with immediate effect.

An official statement said every non-indigenous person henceforth entering the area of Dimapur district, which was not covered under the ILP, would be required to obtain ILP in the same mode and manner as presently required for entering the ILP areas of the state.

“Every non-indigenous person who has settled or has entered the area of district of Dimapur which was hitherto not covered under ILP, prior to 21/11/1979, and has been staying continuously, will be exempted along with his/her direct descendents, from the requirement of having an ILP subject to him/her producing evidence of the same, in the form of documents like entry of name in the electoral roll, land/property documents, house tax, entry of name in electoral roll of town committee, school records, trade licenses etc. to the Deputy Commissioner, Dimapur, who on the basis of the submitted documents and after holding such inquiry which he thinks fit and necessary, certify that the person in question has been staying continuously from before 21/11/1979,” the statement said.

Dimapur was Nagaland’s only district where the ILP was not enforced and there was a long-standing demand from various tribal organisations to bring the district under the purview of the ILP.

The ILP is a travel document, currently enforced also in the “protected” states of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. The Centre on Monday announced that the ILP would be enforced in Manipur too.

An “Indian” is required to carry the document while travelling to the states. The stay is permitted for a limited period.

The Centre has exempted the states protected by the ILP and areas in the Northeast which fall under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution from the ambit of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.



