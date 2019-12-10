Home Nation

Nagaland government extends ILP to Dimapur district

Dimapur was Nagaland’s only district where the ILP was not enforced and there was a long-standing demand from various tribal organisations to bring the district under the purview of the ILP.

Published: 10th December 2019 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Nagaland government on Tuesday extended the inner line permit (ILP) regulations to the whole of Dimapur district with immediate effect.

An official statement said every non-indigenous person henceforth entering the area of Dimapur district, which was not covered under the ILP, would be required to obtain ILP in the same mode and manner as presently required for entering the ILP areas of the state.

“Every non-indigenous person who has settled or has entered the area of district of Dimapur which was hitherto not covered under ILP, prior to 21/11/1979, and has been staying continuously, will be exempted along with his/her direct descendents, from the requirement of having an ILP subject to him/her producing evidence of the same, in the form of documents like entry of name in the electoral roll, land/property documents, house tax, entry of name in electoral roll of town committee, school records, trade licenses etc. to the Deputy Commissioner, Dimapur, who on the basis of the submitted documents and after holding such inquiry which he thinks fit and necessary, certify that the person in question has been staying continuously from before 21/11/1979,” the statement said.

Dimapur was Nagaland’s only district where the ILP was not enforced and there was a long-standing demand from various tribal organisations to bring the district under the purview of the ILP.

The ILP is a travel document, currently enforced also in the “protected” states of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. The Centre on Monday announced that the ILP would be enforced in Manipur too.

An “Indian” is required to carry the document while travelling to the states. The stay is permitted for a limited period.

The Centre has exempted the states protected by the ILP and areas in the Northeast which fall under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution from the ambit of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagaland Nagaland government ILP inner line permit CAB Citizenship Amendment Bill Dimapur
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp