Home Nation

Nearly 24-hour countdown begins for launch of RISAT-2BR1

Wednesday's launch will mark a significant milestone for the space agency as it would be the 50th flight of the PSLV and also the 75th vehicle mission from Sriharikota.

Published: 10th December 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle 'PSLV-C48' ahead of its launch tomorrow in Sriharikota Andhra Pradesh Tuesday Dec. 10 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The nearly 24 hour countdown began Tuesday for the launch of India's radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 onboard PLSV-C48 from its spaceport of Sriharikota, ISRO said.

The workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, on its 50th mission, PSLV-C48, is scheduled to lift off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, about 130 km from here at 3.25 PM on Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

Wednesday's launch will mark a significant milestone for the space agency as it would be the 50th flight of the PSLV and also the 75th vehicle mission from Sriharikota.

The 628 kg satellite, meant for applications in various fields like agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, will carry nine customer satellites, including one each from Israel, Italy,Japan and six from the United States.

ISRO said the countdown for RISAT-2BR1 began at 4.40 PM on Tuesday.

The space agency said the satellites are being launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd.

The mission life of RISAT2-BR1 is five years, ISRO said.

RISAT-2BR1 follows the successful launch of RISAT-2B in May 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RISAT-2BR1 ISRO PSLV-C48 Satish Dhawan Space Centre
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp