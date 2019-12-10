Home Nation

Sudan factory fire: Process to bring back victims’ bodies to begin 

The mortal remains will be sent to India from tomorrow onwards, the Indian Embassy in Sudan tweeted on Monday.

Firefighters try to put out a fire at a tile factory in Khartoum, Sudan. A gas tanker had abruptly caught fire and exploded, destroying the factory. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Embassy in Sudan has completed the medico-legal formalities of 14 of the 18 Indians of the Khartoum factory blast and the process of bringing back their mortal remains will begin on Tuesday. 

“In regard to the Indian casualties in the Ceramics factory fire in Khartoum, the Embassy has expedited the identification and completion of medico-legal formalities for the 14 identified bodies.

"The mortal remains will be sent to India from tomorrow onwards,” the Indian Embassy in Sudan tweeted on Monday. The embassy also named the identified victims.

They are Pradeep Kumar and Pawan Kumar from Haryana. Nitish Mishra, Niraj Kumar Singh and Amit Kumar Tiwari from Bihar.

Ravindra Kumar Maan, Jaideep and Kailsh Kajla from Rajasthan. Mohit Kumar, Pradeep Kumar Verma and Harinath Rajbhar from Uttar Pradesh. Ramakrishana Ramalingam and Jayakumar Selvaraju from Tamil Nadu. Venkatachalam Chidambaram from Puducherry.

The Indians were killed after an LPG tanker exploded at a ceramic factory in Sudan last week. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, on Friday, said the process of bringing back their remains would be done as soon as possible. 

